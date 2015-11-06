WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in Iraq with 14 air strikes on Thursday, and also hit the militant group with nine air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Friday.

Six of the strikes in Iraq were staged near Sinjar, hitting tactical and fighting units, bunkers and an assembly area, according to a military statement. Four strikes near Ramadi also hit tactical units while destroying sniper positions, weapons, bunkers and a building, it added.

The attacks in Syria, near Al Hawl, Al Hasaka and Abu Kamal, struck crude oil collection points and tactical units as well as fighting positions, the statement said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)