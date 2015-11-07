WASHINGTON U.S. and coalition warplanes carried out 20 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Friday, primarily hitting targets around the Iraqi towns of Ramadi and Sinjar, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

Coalition jets conducted six air strikes around Sinjar in northwestern Iraq, destroying Islamic State fighting positions, machine guns, weapons caches and mortar positions, it said in a statement.

They hit an Islamic State weapons cache, vehicle-borne explosives, heavy machine guns and fighting positions with four air strikes near Ramadi, it said.

Coalition jets carried out a total 15 strikes in Iraq, also targeting the rebels near Fallujah, Kisik, Sultan Abdullah and Tal Afar, the statement said.

In Syria, coalition warplanes carried out two air strikes near al Hawl, two near Mar'a and one near Dayr az Zawr, the military statement said.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Gareth Jones)