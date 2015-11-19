Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
WASHINGTON An international coalition led by the United States conducted 19 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Wednesday, targeting the militant group near Kirkuk, Kisik, Mosul, Ramadi and Sinjar, according to the U.S. military.
The brunt of the force was focussed near Kisik, where six strikes hit tactical units and also destroyed weapons caches, fighting positions, vehicles and a heavy machine gun belonging to Islamic State, the military said in a statement released on Thursday.
The coalition targeted Islamic State in Syria with eight strikes, including four that hit tactical units and destroyed buildings near Al Hasaka. One strike near Ar Raqqa hit a storage facility, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.