U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
BEIRUT The Syrian army and its allies pushed into rebel-held areas of Aleppo's Old City late on Tuesday, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
A rebel official denied government forces had entered those areas but said they were pushing toward the Old City.
A military source said government forces had begun to move "in that direction".
(Reporting by John Davison, and Kinda Makieh in Damascus; Editing by Chris Reese)
BAGHDAD Islamic State fighters have taken up sniper positions in buildings on the west bank of the Tigris river ahead of an expected government offensive into that side the city, locals said on Wednesday.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.