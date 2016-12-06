BEIRUT The Syrian army and its allies pushed into rebel-held areas of Aleppo's Old City late on Tuesday, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

A rebel official denied government forces had entered those areas but said they were pushing toward the Old City.

A military source said government forces had begun to move "in that direction".

(Reporting by John Davison, and Kinda Makieh in Damascus; Editing by Chris Reese)