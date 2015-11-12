AMMAN The Syrian army and allied forces captured the town of Al Hader in the northern province of Aleppo on Thursday, Syrian state television said quoting a military source, in their latest advance in a strategic rebel-held area.

The rebels fled the town south of Aleppo city after pro-government forces took full control, it said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Al Hader was the main stronghold of rebels in the province's southern countryside, where a major government assault backed by Hezbollah fighters began last month .

Rami Abdulrahman, the head of the Observatory that tracks violence across the country, said the town's capture would help the Syrian army to press towards the two besieged Shi'ite towns of Kefraya and al-Foua, further to the west in Idlib province.

The Aleppo offensive targets a large area to the south of the city, near the highway to Damascus. The army and its allies, who have already captured several villages and towns, seek to regain the initiative from rebels.

Separately, aided by heavy Russian aerial bombing, the army fought its way into an airbase elsewhere in Aleppo province on Tuesday, breaking a nearly two-year siege by Islamic State insurgents and freeing military personnel holed up inside.

