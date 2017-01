WASHINGTON The United States is deeply concerned about the situation in Aleppo, Syria, where Russian and Syrian government forces have cut off opposition-held areas, the White House said on Friday.

"We're taking a look of Russia's announcement of humanitarian corridors but given their record on this, we're skeptical to say the least," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said at a news briefing.

