A girl waves a Hezbollah flag during a commemoration service marking one week since the death of Ali Fayyad, one of Hezbollah's senior commanders killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, in Ansar village, southern Lebanon March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

CAIRO The Arab League labelled Shi'ite Hezbollah a terrorist organisation at its meeting on Friday, Egyptian state news agency MENA said.

"The Arab League foreign minister's committee has decided on Friday to consider Hezbollah a terrorist organisation," the statement said.

