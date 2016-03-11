Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she tried to reverse a dip in polls.
CAIRO The Arab League labelled Shi'ite Hezbollah a terrorist organisation at its meeting on Friday, Egyptian state news agency MENA said.
"The Arab League foreign minister's committee has decided on Friday to consider Hezbollah a terrorist organisation," the statement said.
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.