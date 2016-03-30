Syria's President Bashar al-Assad meets with a French delegation, including parliamentarians, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said forming a new government for his country would not be complicated and any issues could be resolved at peace talks in Geneva, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Assad said a new Syrian government should consist of three parties: opposition, independent forces and those loyal to Damascus.

(Reporting by Jack Stubs, Writing by Denis Pinchuk)