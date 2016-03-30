French soldier shoots and wounds knife-wielding attacker at Paris Louvre
PARIS A French soldier on Friday shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase, police sources said.
MOSCOW Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said forming a new government for his country would not be complicated and any issues could be resolved at peace talks in Geneva, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
Assad said a new Syrian government should consist of three parties: opposition, independent forces and those loyal to Damascus.
(Reporting by Jack Stubs, Writing by Denis Pinchuk)
SEOUL U.S. President Donald Trump's defence secretary warned North Korea on Friday of an "effective and overwhelming" response if it chose to use nuclear weapons, as he reassured South Korea of steadfast U.S. support.
LONDON Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to undermine the West by spreading lies and attacking critical infrastructure with hackers, Britain's defence minister said.