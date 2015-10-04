DUBAI Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said a coalition of Iran, Iraq, Russia and Syria had to prevail in his country's civil war or else Syria might not survive, Iranian state television reported.

Speaking in Arabic through a Farsi interpreter, Assad said he was confident about the efficiency of the coalition and that the chances of it succeeding were big. If it was not successful, it could lead to the destruction of Syria.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Firouz Sedarat, Writing by WIlliam Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams)