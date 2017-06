BEIRUT The Syrian rebel delegation to peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana this week will send a group of "technical experts" to discuss ways of reinforcing a ceasefire, the delegation said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The talks were supposed to begin on Wednesday but were delayed until Thursday because of the late arrival of the rebel delegation, which had threatened to boycott the meeting, sources said.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Dominic Evans)