A general view of the courtroom is seen during the trial of a 14-year-old terror suspect, accused of preparing to join militant fighters in Syria and researching how to build a bomb, in St. Poelten, Austria, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A 14-year-old terror suspect, who has been accused of preparing to join militant fighters in Syria and researching how to build a bomb, is led into court by prison guards in St. Poelten, Austria, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA A 14-year-old Austrian boy will face charges on Tuesday of preparing to join militants in Syria and researching how to build a bomb, after downloading plans onto his Playstation games console, his lawyer said.

The teenager, whose family comes from Turkey, faces up to five years in jail if the court in Sankt Poelten, the capital of Lower Austria, convicts him of supporting a terrorist organisation and planning an attack.

He was detained for a second time in January on suspicion of terrorism-related activity after having been briefly placed in investigative custody and then released under conditions in October.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)