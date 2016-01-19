VIENNA Austrian prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against a 17-year-old Swedish girl with a Somali family background, accusing her of wanting to travel via Vienna to join jihadis, a court spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The girl faces up to five years in jail for what Austrian authorities call 'participating in a terrorist organisation' by contacting Islamist fighters in the Middle East and planning to go there, the spokeswoman said.

The girl's parents told Swedish police of their concerns and she was detained at a train station in Vienna last month.

Sweden, where her activities would not constitute a crime, did not demand her extradition and if she does not appeal against the charges, she will face trial in Vienna, the spokeswoman said.

