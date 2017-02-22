VIENNA A Syrian asylum seeker went on trial in Austria on Wednesday accused of killing 20 government soldiers fighting for President Bashar al-Assad near the city of Homs, a court spokesman said.

Austria has jailed several people for "belonging to a terrorist organisation", a charge usually levelled against foreign or local fighters fighting in Syria alongside Islamic State militants.

But the 27-year-old suspect in the Innsbruck case is not accused of being a member of any outlawed militant group, the court spokesman said. It is the first case in Austria to involve the suspected killing of troops loyal to Assad.

