a day ago
#Top News
July 11, 2017 / 1:09 PM / a day ago

Trump adviser says cannot confirm Islamic State chief's death - Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior White House adviser said on Tuesday that the United States could not immediately verify a report that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

"We take any report of this nature with a large dose of salt," Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, told Fox News Channel. "We will verify it. We will look at the intelligence available ... and we will give a statement when we have the requisite facts."

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey

