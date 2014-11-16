WASHINGTON The U.S. government believes a video purportedly showing the severed head of American Peter Kassig is authentic and that Kassig is dead, the New York Times said on Sunday.

Citing a senior U.S. official as saying the government was increasingly convinced that the video was authentic and that Kassig was dead, the Times said U.S. intelligence agencies had previously received strong indications Islamic State forces had killed him.

Kassig, an aid worker who previously served in the U.S. Army, had been missing more than a year after disappearing in Syria.

