People gather at the site of suicide blasts in Baghdad's Sadr City February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

BAGHDAD The death toll of a twin suicide bombing in a Shi'ite district of Baghdad on Sunday rose to 70, with more than 100 wounded, police, medics and morgue sources said.

The attack in Sadr City was earlier claimed by Islamic State.

(Reporting by Kareem Raheem; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Richard Balmforth)