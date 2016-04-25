AMMAN Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for detonating a car laden with explosives near a Syrian army checkpoint in the capital on Monday, a news agency close to the militants said.

State media earlier reported at least five were killed when a car bomb exploded near a Syrian army checkpoint in the Sayeda Zeinab area, south of Damascus.

Amaq news agency affiliated to the militants did not give details beyond saying the group was responsible for the bombing, the third such bombing attack this year.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti in Cairo Writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)