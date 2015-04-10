SARAJEVO Four Bosnians were charged on Friday with financing terrorist activities and recruiting fighters for Islamic State in Syria and Iraq under a new law designed to stop people from joining militants in the Middle East.

The indictment by Bosnian prosecutors accuses Husein Erdic of organising the departure of Nevad Husidic and Merim Keserovic, with the aim of joining Islamic State. It said Erdic had acted in cooperation with unnamed individuals in Turkey.

It also said Erdic had put Husidic and Keserovic in touch with the fourth suspect, Midhat Trako, who was due to provide funding for their transport to Istanbul.

Police estimate around 200 Bosnians, including women and children, have left for Syria over the past three years, of whom more than 50 returned to Bosnia while more than 20 were killed.

Most Bosnian Muslims, known as Bosniaks, practice a moderate form of Islam. But some youths, particularly from rural areas, have in recent years adhered to the puritanical Salafi sect.

The sect had been virtually unknown in Bosnia before its bloody 1992-95 war that followed the collapse of communist Yugoslavia.

The courts will decide whether to confirm the charge and put the suspects on trial. They could be jailed for up to 20 years if found guilty under the law passed by the state parliament last April and aimed at discouraging young Bosnians from going to fight abroad.

