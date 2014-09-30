UK motor insurance market will shrink by 21 percent by 2040 - BOE
LONDON The British motor insurance market will shrink by 21 percent by 2040 due to the introduction of self-driving cars, the Bank of England said in a report on Friday.
LONDON British Tornado fighter jets have launched their first attacks against Islamic State targets in Iraq since parliament approved combat operations last Friday, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Tuesday.
"They identified and attacked a heavy weapons position that was endangering Kurdish forces and they subsequently attacked an (IS) armed pick-up truck in the same area," he told the BBC.
"Both Tornados have now returned safely to their base and the initial attack assesment is that both attacks were successful," he added.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Kylie MacLellan)
LONDON The British motor insurance market will shrink by 21 percent by 2040 due to the introduction of self-driving cars, the Bank of England said in a report on Friday.
LONDON The White House has assured British Prime Minister Theresa May it would not repeat allegations that Britain's GCHQ spy agency had helped former U.S. President Barack Obama eavesdrop on Donald Trump, May's spokesman said on Friday.
LONDON Scotland could abandon a currency union with the rest of the United Kingdom if it gained independence, former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond told the Financial Times.