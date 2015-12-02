WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday welcomed a vote by Britain's parliament to launch bombing raids against Islamic State in Syria.

"Since the beginning of the counter-ISIL campaign the United Kingdom has been one of our most valued partners in fighting ISIL," Obama said in a statement, referring to Islamic State by an acronym.

"We look forward to having British forces flying with the Coalition over Syria, and will work to integrate them into our Coalition Air Tasking Orders as quickly as possible."

Obama also said he welcomed an announcement by the German cabinet on Tuesday that Germany would commit up to 1,200 troops to the fight against Islamic State militants.

