LONDON A former member of Britain's air force and a wheelchair-bound man who fought against Muammar Gaddafi during the 2011 uprising were sentenced by a British court to nine years in jail for terrorist offences related to the Syrian war, police said.

Stephen Gray and Abdalraouf Abdallah, who were arrested by in 2014, pleaded guilty to a range of offences, police in the northwestern city of Manchester said in a statement.

Gray, who served with the Royal Air Force in Iraq and converted to Islam when he left the military in 2004, tried to travel to Syria to join an organisation designated as a terrorist movement, the statement said.

He was helped by Abdallah, a joint British and Libyan national who came to Britain for treatment to injuries he sustained in Libya that left him paralysed from the waist down, police said.

Phones and computers seized from Abdallah's house showed he sourced automatic weapons for Gray and another man when they arrived in Syria. However, Gray was twice turned back from Turkey as he tried to reach Syria, the statement said.

The devices also showed communication between Abdallah and contacts in Belgium as well as Syria, it said.

