LONDON A science teacher from northern England who supported Islamic State fighters in Syria before trying to go there himself has been jailed for six years.

Jamshed Javeed, whose family hid his passport in an effort to stop him from travelling to Syria, was "determined to go through with his plans", Manchester police said in a statement on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who had taught at a secondary high school in Bolton, was last year convicted of terrorism offences after pleading guilty at a court in London to assisting others to commit acts of terrorism and preparing to travel to Syria.

Security officials say some 500 Britons, most with Muslim immigrant backgrounds, are believed to be fighting in Iraq and Syria, though the true number could be much higher. They say any returning fighters would pose a threat to national security.

A family member had noticed a change in Javeed's appearance and behaviour in August 2013. When confronted four months later, he told his family he was committed to going to Syria and had bought equipment for himself and IS fighters to use once he got there, police said.

Outdoor equipment, batteries, chargers and communication devices were amongst the items he purchased to help IS fighters.

