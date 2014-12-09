Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives for his visit to the Harris City Academy in south London December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron will use talks in Ankara on Tuesday to ask Turkey to supply Britain with more and swifter information about Britons fighting in Syria and Iraq with Islamic State (IS), his spokesman said.

He is also likely to raise reports that Turkey handed over two captured British IS militants to Islamic State in October as part of a swap to secure the release of Turkish hostages, without consulting Britain.

"Counter-terror is front and centre," Cameron's spokesman told reporters in London, describing the visit's purpose.

Cameron is due to meet Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on arrival in Ankara and have an evening meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan.

Asked whether the British leader would raise the case of the two British jihadis, Cameron's spokesman said: "They'll discuss the full range of counterterror-related issues.

The spokesman suggested talks on the subject would be aimed at ensuring such an episode was not repeated.

Britain said last month it was facing its greatest national security threat, in part because of the risk that Britons who return from fighting with IS could launch attacks on home soil.

Many of the about 500 Britons who authorities believe have travelled to the region have used Turkey as a transit point and around half that number are believed to have returned to Britain.

Cameron's focus will be to get the Turkish government and Turkish commercial airlines to do more to identify radicalised Britons flying to or from the region.

The spokesman said Britain received passenger data from more than 90 percent of non-EU countries such as Turkey, but wanted more information and faster.

Relations between Britain and Turkey are broadly strong. London supports Turkey's bid to join the European Union and regards Ankara as a close ally in the Middle East.

The talks are also likely to include bilateral trade, Turkey's forthcoming presidency of the G20 and how Britain can help Turkey cope with large numbers of Syrian refugees.

(Editing by Janet Lawrence)