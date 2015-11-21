LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said the United Nations Security Council's resolution to redouble action against Islamic State in Syria was an important moment, strengthening his bid to start air strikes against the militant group there.

The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday drafted by France after a series of attacks in Paris a week ago that killed 130 people and were claimed by Islamic State.

"This is an important moment," said Cameron in a statement soon afterwards.

"The international community has come together and has resolved to defeat this evil, which threatens people of every country and every religion."

Britain is already involved in air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq.

Cameron wants to extend the operation to hit Islamic State in Syria to fall into line with allies, and has said he will submit a plan to parliament to do so.

He will meet French President Francois Hollande on Monday to discuss the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq, his spokesman said on Saturday.

Islamic State has seized large areas of territory in Syria and neighbouring Iraq. A U.S.-led coalition has been bombing the militants for more than a year and Russia started air strikes in Syria in September.

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of French president's name)

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Stephen Powell)