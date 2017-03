WASHINGTON The United States has no "solid evidence" that Jordan and Turkey are considering seeking a buffer zone in Syria, the State Department said on Monday.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said there were "serious logistical challenges" in creating such buffer zones but he had not seen any concrete evidence either Jordan or Turkey, which both share borders with war-torn Syria, were considering such a zone.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)