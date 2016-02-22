UNITED NATIONS United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday welcomed the U.S.-Russian announcement of an agreement on a cessation of hostilities in Syria to take effect this weekend and called on all warring parties to implement it, Ban's spokesman said.

A cessation of hostilities is meant to be "a first step towards a more durable ceasefire," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters about the agreement, which is meant to take effect on Saturday, Feb. 27.

"The Secretary-General strongly urges the parties to abide by the terms of the agreement," he said. "Much work now lies ahead to ensure its implementation, and the international community, the ISSG (International Syria Support Group) and the Syrian parties must remain steadfast in their resolve."

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chris Reese)