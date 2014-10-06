CHICAGO A Chicago-area man was charged on Monday with attempting to support a foreign terrorist organisation after he was arrested on Saturday at O'Hare International Airport on allegations he was on his way to Syria to join the militant group Islamic State.

Mohammed Hamzah Khan, 19, of the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Susan Cox in U.S. District Court in Chicago, and she ordered him held pending a detention hearing on Thursday.

Khan was arrested at the airport after he tried to fly to Istanbul on Austrian Airlines, according to the criminal complaint against him from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Under questioning, he told federal agents he planned to meet a contact in Turkey who would take him to ISIS, or Islamic State, and he expected "to be involved in some type of public service, a police force, humanitarian work, or a combat role."

In a search of his home, agents found notebooks in which he planned the trip.

Khan also left a note to his family that read in part: "I extend an invitation, to my family, to join me in the Islamic State," according to the complaint. In the note, Khan wrote that he had an obligation to migrate to territory controlled by the group and he was upset he was obligated to pay taxes that would be used to kill his Muslim brothers and sisters, it said.

The United States has been bombing Islamic State targets in Iraq since August and in Syria since September and has been seeking to build a wider coalition to destroy the group. Islamic State has killed thousands and beheaded at least four American and British captives while seizing parts of Syria and Iraq.

Islamic State is among groups fighting to overthrow the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad as are other groups including a U.S.-backed rebel force and the al Qaeda-linked Nusra front.

U.S. officials say more than 100 U.S. citizens have made plans to join extremist fighters in Iraq and Syria. Some have gone and come back while others were caught before their departure in recent stings by federal agents. A small number are dead or still fighting. FBI Director James Comey estimates roughly a dozen Americans are currently aiding ISIS.

The United States has no specific law preventing individuals from joining such groups, but it has anti-terrorism laws that it has used to prosecute them.

If found guilty of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, Khan faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman said he could not say why the agents became suspicious of Khan or how he may have been recruited to join Islamic State.

U.S. officials keep a close eye on young people flying to Turkey, which borders Syria, and a red flag in Khan's case may have been his plans to fly to Istanbul for two nights then return.

(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Cynthia Osterman)