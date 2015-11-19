Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
WASHINGTON A service member in the U.S.-led military coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq died on Thursday as a result of a "non-battle related injury," the U.S. military said in a statement.
The service member was not identified, and the U.S. military statement offered no other details. Coalition policy is to defer casualty identification to the service member's own national authority, the statement said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.