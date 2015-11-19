WASHINGTON A service member in the U.S.-led military coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq died on Thursday as a result of a "non-battle related injury," the U.S. military said in a statement.

The service member was not identified, and the U.S. military statement offered no other details. Coalition policy is to defer casualty identification to the service member's own national authority, the statement said.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)