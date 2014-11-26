Smoke raises behind an Islamic State flag after Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters took control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BRUSSELS Foreign ministers from up to 60 countries forming the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State militants will hold their first meeting next week in Brussels, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

The Dec. 3 meeting, chaired by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, is expected to review progress in the fight against Islamic State and to discuss how coalition members will coordinate politically in future.

The meeting will be held at NATO headquarters but diplomats said NATO was only providing the building and the United States was organising and chairing the meeting.

President Barack Obama announced in September he had authorised U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria and more attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against Islamic State.

Australia, Britain, Canada and France have also launched air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have participated in or supported air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria, according to U.S. Central Command.

