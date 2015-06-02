Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi (L) and French Foreign Affairs Minister Laurent Fabius speak as they pose for a family photo with Foreign Affairs Ministers and members of the anti-Islamic State coalition in Paris, France, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

PARIS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday following talks between coalition countries fighting Islamic State that they were united in the combat against the group but acknowledged that the battle would be long.

"We reaffirmed our unity and common determination to fight Islamic State, but we recognise it is a long-term battle," he told a news conference.

He said Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had also vowed to reconcile all strands of the country's society.

Speaking alongside Fabius and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's deputy Antony Blinken, Abadi said: "We can make sacrifices to fight Islamic State but the international coalition has to support us."

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)