BEIRUT The Islamic State militant group claimed a car bomb attack outside the U.S. consulate in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, the jihadist monitoring group SITE said on Friday.

It cited an Islamic State account on Twitter saying fighters from its Kirkuk division "were able to detonate a car bomb on the building of the American Consulate in the city, which led to killing and wounding many of them".

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Louise Ireland)