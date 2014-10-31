PARIS Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he believed that the coalition combating Islamic State militants was focusing too much on the Syrian town of Kobani near the Turkish border and should turn its attention to other areas

"Why Kobani and not otherwise towns like Idlib, Hama or Homs ... while Iraqi territory is 40 percent controlled by the Islamic State?" Erdogan told a news conference in Paris after talks with President Francois Hollande.

"There are only 2,000 fighters in Kobani it is difficult to understand this approach. Why has the coalition not acted in other zones?" Erdogan said.

