Turkey says Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
ANKARA/DOHA Turkey said on Wednesday Qatar's rift with fellow Gulf Arab states and Egypt was damaging the Islamic world and it would do all it could by diplomatic channels to prevent any escalation.
ISTANBUL President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey's southern border region with Syria had come under serious mortar fire over the last two days and Turkish forces were retaliating as necessary.
Erdogan also told a conference in Istanbul that United States support for Kurdish militia fighters inside Syria was damaging solidarity between Washington and Ankara, but that relations could turn a page under President Donald Trump.
"We will continue to take any measures as long as the threats persist... We will not allow efforts to form a terror corridor at our southern border," Erdogan said.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)
DUBLIN Leo Varadkar was elected Irish Prime Minister on Wednesday, making the 38-year-old son of an Indian immigrant the once-staunchly Catholic country's first gay premier and the youngest person to hold the office.
BAGHDAD Iraqi forces repelled a major counter-attack by Islamic State fighters at dawn on Wednesday in a district south of the Old City of Mosul, their remaining enclave in the city, a police commander said.