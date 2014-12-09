GAZIANTEP, Turkey European Union foreign ministers and a senior U.N. envoy will meet on Dec. 14-15 to try to streamline the fight against Islamic State and find ways to restart peacemaking in Syria, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

The ministers will meet with U.N. peace envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura in Brussels, Federica Mogherini said after visiting a Syrian refugee camp near the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep.

"On Sunday and Monday we are going to have a meeting ... to see how we can better coordinate on one side the fight against Daesh (Islamic State), the other side finding ways to restart the political process that leads to a solution to the conflict in Syria," she told a news conference.

A U.S.-led coalition began air strikes on Islamic State in August after the insurgents overran wide areas of Syria and Iraq. But while IS has lost some ground in Iraq since then, it has consolidated control over much of the territory it took.

The European Union also announced an additional 10 million euros ($12 million) in humanitarian aid for refugees from Syria's civil war, which is now in its fourth year.

A second round of international diplomacy to broker a peaceful settlement in Syria came to nought in February amid differences over approach among major world and regional powers.

