UNITED NATIONS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday there had been no confirmation of Iraqi information about possible attacks on the Paris subway system by Islamic State militants.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had said on Thursday his country had credible intelligence that Islamic State was planning to hit subways in Paris and the United States.

Fabius, speaking at a news conference at the United Nations, said the information provided by the Iraqis was being rigorously vetted, adding "at this stage, there is absolutely no confirmation.”

