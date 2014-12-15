Exclusive - Europe is our common future, 27 leaders to say after Brexit: draft
BRUSSELS "Europe is our common future," the European Union's 27 leaders plan to declare in Rome next week, in defiance of its worst blowback ever - Brexit.
PARIS Anti-terrorism police arrested 10 people across France on Monday in a sweep aimed at disrupting a suspected jihadist network sending young fighters to Syria, the Paris prosecutors' office said.
The arrests were mostly carried out in the cities of Toulouse and Le Havre as well as Paris, the office said.
BFM-TV reported the early morning raids stemmed from an investigation launched last year after a Turkish family concerned about the behaviour of their son alerted authorities.
The investigation also targeted four people in prison linked to the presumed network, police told Reuters.
"For several years, these jihadist networks have represented an unrivalled threat," Prime Minister Manuel Valls said during a visit to Dijon.
"We've been working for two years to respond to this threat, to dismantle these networks with the work of the police."
Authorities say 1,132 French nationals have been linked to fighting in Syria or Iraq, more than any other Western nation. That number includes those either currently in Syria or Iraq, those in transit, and those who have returned.
In November, a 22-year-old French convert to Islam, Maxime Hauchard, appeared in a video of the beheading of a U.S. aid worker.
SEOUL A U.S. policy of strategic patience with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs has ended, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in South Korea on Friday, warning that military action would be "on the table" if Pyongyang elevated the threat level.
PARIS Scandal-hit Francois Fillon was set to be confirmed as the conservative candidate in France's presidential election on Friday, despite dismal ratings, as the window for putting an alternative name on the ballot paper closed.