PARIS Members of the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria will meet in Paris on Oct. 25 to discuss the launch of the offensive against the group's Iraqi stronghold Mosul, a French defence official said on Monday.

About a dozen ministers, including from the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany will attend the meeting, the defence ministry official said.

