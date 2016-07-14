French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during the annual reception in honour of the French Armed Forces, at the Defence Ministry in Paris, France, July 13, 2016 on the eve of the French national day military parade on Bastille Day . REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during the annual reception in honour of the French Armed Forces, at the Defence Ministry in Paris, France, July 13, 2016 on the eve of the French national day military parade on Bastille Day . REUTERS/Stephane De Sakutin

PARIS France will deploy its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Middle East in the autumn to participate in operations against Islamic State militants, President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday.

"The battle group, which includes the Charles de Gaulle, will again be deployed to operation Chammal... because we have to strike back at those who attacked us here in January and November 2015," Hollande said during a speech ahead of the French national day military parade on July 14.

