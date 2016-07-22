French President Francois Hollande delivers a statement after a defence council at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 22, 2016 following last week's deadly truck attack in Nice. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday France would supply heavy weapons to Iraqi forces as soon as next month and that there were no plans to deploy troops on the ground there and in Syria.

France has said it would ramp up efforts to fight Islamic State after an attack in the Riviera city of Nice that killed 84 people last week.

