Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday France would supply heavy weapons to Iraqi forces as soon as next month and that there were no plans to deploy troops on the ground there and in Syria.
France has said it would ramp up efforts to fight Islamic State after an attack in the Riviera city of Nice that killed 84 people last week.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.