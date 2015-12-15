An ordnance crew member prepares a 'Scalp' missile on a Rafale fighter jet, to be used for the first time in combat, as France's flagship Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier continues its mission in the Mediterranean Sea, March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France has used cruise missiles for the first time against the Islamic State during strikes in Iraq on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said.

SCALP long-range missiles were launched from French fighter jets based in the United Arab Emirates and Jordan as part of a bombing raid that targeted a command centre, training site and logistics depot in western Iraq on the border with Syria.

The missiles were used for the first time in Libya in 2011 strikes and cost about 850,000 euros (617,300 pounds) each, according to the French press.

France has stepped up strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq after the organisation claimed responsibility for shootings and suicide bombings in Paris last month that left 130 people dead.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Geert De Clercq)