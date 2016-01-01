A man walks past a damaged mosque after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

A French fighter jet is seen on the runway at an undisclosed location, in this picture released by the ECPAD November 17, 2015. REUTERS/S. Dupont/Armee de l'Air/ECPAD-French Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

France carried out air strikes early on Friday against oil sites in Syria near Islamic State's stronghold of Raqqa, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said during a visit to a military base in Jordan.

France was the first country to join U.S.-led air strikes in Iraq. Since the Nov. 13 attacks on Paris, it has increased its aerial bombing of Islamic State in Syria, focussing on Raqqa and oil-related targets.

"I have had feedback from the overnight operations, we must continue in that direction," Le Drian told soldiers and reporters at the Jordan base from which Mirage 2000 jets took off in the early hours of Friday to conduct the air strikes.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Jason Neely)