French President François Hollande said on Sunday that six French jets had struck an Islamic State training camp in Syria, destroying their targets, and warned of more strikes in coming weeks.

"France struck in Syria this morning an Islamic State training camp which threatened the security of our country," Hollande told reporters at the United Nations, about the strike on a camp near Deir al-Zor, also called Deir ez Zor.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Holmes)