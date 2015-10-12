PARIS Several jihadists, possibly including French citizens, were killed in recent French air strikes in Syria against Islamic State, a French government source said on Monday.

"The French air strikes in Syria killed jihadists," the source said. "There may have been French jihadists among them."

"There is talk of about six killed coming probably from a Syrian non-governmental organisation," the source added. "At this time we cannot confirm it."

France launched air strikes on Oct. 9 and Sept. 27 in Syria against Islamic State training camps in an effort to prevent the group from carrying out attacks against French interests and to protect Syrian civilians.

