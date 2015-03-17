KARLSRUHE, Germany Germany is investigating members of the Syrian government under President Bashar al-Assad on suspicion of committing crimes against humanity, the country's top federal prosecutor said on Tuesday.

"Of course the subjects of our investigation include crimes committed by members of the Assad regime," prosecutor Harald Range said, without providing any details.

The investigations are based on the code of crimes against international law, which includes crimes against humanity and war crimes.

U.N. war crimes investigators for Syria said on Tuesday they were ready to share names and details from their secret lists of suspects with any prosecution authorities preparing cases. That could pave the way for perpetrators of killings, torture and other atrocities on all sides to be brought to account.

(Reporting by Norbert Demut, Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Gareth Jones)