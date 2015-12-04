German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre, top) speaks with Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel as parliamentaries vote during a session of the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament, in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Journalists stand in front of a Tornado aircraft of the Tactical Air Force Wing 51 'Immelmann' during a presentation at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel near the German-Danish border, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A Tornado aircraft of the Tactical Air Force Wing 51 'Immelmann' is pictured during a presentation at German army Bundeswehr airbase in Jagel near the German-Danish border, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN Germany's lower house of parliament on Friday approved government plans to join the military campaign against Islamic State in Syria.

Of the 598 lawmakers who took part in the vote, 445 voted for, 146 against and seven abstained.

The mission will include sending six Tornado reconnaissance jets, a frigate to help protect the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, refuelling aircraft and up to 1,200 military personnel. Germany will not join countries like Britain, France, the United States and Russia in conducting airstrikes.

