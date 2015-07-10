BEIRUT A mortar round fired by Islamic State militants caused a major fire at a Syrian government headquarters building in the northeastern city of Hasaka and firefighters had put it out, state television reported on Friday.

The ultra-hardline jihadists hit a civilian ID and passport office building in Hasaka, where the army has fought off several major incursions in recent weeks.

Earlier, a Syrian army source said the militants had blown up a third explosive-laden car in the eastern part of the city. It said there were casualties but gave no further details.

The militants continue to stage lightning attacks inside the city, although they were driven out of some districts after they mounted a major offensive that failed last month. That offensive attempted to capture the provincial capital of the oil- and grain-producing province of Syria.

The Islamist insurgents have deployed scores of suicide bombers, enabling them to move into positions deeper inside the city.

Hasaka is important for all sides in the conflict because it sits between Islamic State-held territory in Syria and in nearby Iraq.

