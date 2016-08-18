BEIRUT The powerful Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said it would "not be silent" over government attacks including air strikes in the city of Hasaka, calling them an act of flagrant aggression.

"We, in the People's Protection Units, will not be silent over these barbaric, flagrant attacks against our people and will stand firmly to protect it. Every hand spattered with the blood of our people will be held to account through all possible and available means," the statement said.

The air strikes, reported by the YPG and Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, marked the first time government warplanes had been used against Kurdish-held areas of the city of Hasaka in northeastern Syria. The Syrian military has not commented.

(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche)