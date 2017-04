ISTANBUL Turkish Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz said Turkish jets on Saturday shot down a Syrian helicopter that had violated its airspace.

The Syrian aircraft entered Turkish airspace shortly after 2 p.m. (12.00 p.m. BST) and crossed over for seven miles, over a period of five minutes, before it was fired upon, Yilmaz said, according to the Anadolu News Agency's website.

Earlier, Syrian state TV denied Turkey had shot down an aircraft and said it was a surveillance drone that was shot down.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)