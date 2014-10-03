LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that the murder of British hostage Alan Henning showed the barbarity of Islamic State militants.

"The brutal murder of Alan Henning by ISIL shows just how barbaric and repulsive these terrorists are," Cameron said. "My thoughts and prayers tonight are with Alan's wife Barbara, their children and all those who loved him."

"Alan had gone to Syria to help get aid to people of all faiths in their hour of need," Cameron said after a video purporting to show the beheading of Henning was posted on the Internet.

"We will do all we can to hunt down these murderers and bring them to justice."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)