LONDON Britain said on Friday that if a video showing the beheading of British citizen Alan Henning by Islamic State militants fighting in Iraq and Syria was genuine, then it was a disgusting murder.

"We are aware of the video and are working urgently to verify the contents," a spokesman for the British Foreign Office said.

"If true, this is a further disgusting murder. We are offering the family every support possible; they ask to be left alone at this time."

(This story corrects day of week in first paragraph)

